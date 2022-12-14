 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Dameon Pierce OUT Sunday vs. Chiefs

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, July 22, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans RB Dameon Pierce suffered sprained ankle vs. Cowboys; status TBD for Week 15 (NFL.com)

Sources: Texans’ Pierce (ankle) out at least game (ESPN.com)

How the Texans’ two-QB system almost beat the Cowboys (ESPN.com)

Texans Own Early Season Success Could Hurt Development of Draft Capital (Sports Illustrated)

Maliek Collins: Texans must rush against Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (Texans Wire)

NFL News

Cards QB Murray has season-ending torn ACL (ESPN.com)

Source: Injury to Pats WR under NFLPA scrutiny (ESPN.com)

GOP’s Commanders memo draws attorneys’ ire (ESPN.com)

WR Beasley ends retirement, signs with Bills (ESPN.com)

‘Good sport’ Brady signs INT ball for 49ers LB (ESPN.com)

Saturday ‘not wavering’ in hope to be Colts HC (ESPN.com)

Owusu-Koramoah latest Browns LB lost to injury (ESPN.com)

McShay’s opening 2023 NFL mock draft (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

NBA renames awards, Defensive Player of the Year named after Hakeem Olajuwon (The Dream Shake)

