 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: Houston Rookie Kenyon Green OUT at Practice Thursday

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, July 22, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Browns-Texans Preview (CBS Sports)

Texans vs. Browns injury report: Kenyon Green downgraded (Texans Wire)

Texans without both first rounders Derek Stingley, Kenyon Green in Thursday’s practice (Yahoo! Sports)

NFL News

Bills’ Miller to IR, out at least next four games (ESPN.com)

Peterson denies ‘beef’ with Murray, has texted QB (ESPN.com)

Bengals’ Hurst responds to dis from safety Reid (ESPN.com)

Arrest warrant issued in Tampa for Antonio Brown (ESPN.com)

Watson focuses on football, deflects other queries (ESPN.com)

Shut him down? If asked, Rodgers ‘open’ to idea (ESPN.com)

Kentucky QB Levis to enter draft, decide on bowl (ESPN.com)

LeBron: Why no questions about Jerry Jones pic? (ESPN.com)

Week 13 buzz and upset picks (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Rockets advanced stats show how bad the team has been (The Dream Shake)

Oops! All Astros: Abel Mendez & Cristian Gonzalez (The Crawfish Boxes)

Oops! All Astros: Zach Dezenzo (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...