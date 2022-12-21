Texans News: Jalen Pitre Playing Well For Houston

Houston Texans News
What is the Houston Texans’ path to playoff contention? (Houston Chronicle)
Texans’ Jalen Pitre: Posts double-digit tackles again (CBS Sports)
Tuesday Injury Report: Entire O-Line Ailing (Sports Illustrated Titans)
Ravens claim WR Watkins as Duvernay hits IR (ESPN.com)
Rams’ Stafford: No plans to retire this offseason (ESPN.com)
Eagles coach not ruling Hurts out vs. Cowboys (ESPN.com)
Steelers QB Pickett expected to start vs. Raiders (ESPN.com)
Jets QB Wilson to start TNF as White not cleared (ESPN.com)
Reports: YouTube TV nears ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal (ESPN.com)
Seahawks’ Lockett (hand) could return next week (ESPN.com)
Giants’ Jones: I’ve learned ‘what wins in the NFL’ (ESPN.com)
19 teams that could add a starting QB (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Seth Martínez could be due for a bigger role with the Astros in 2023 (The Crawfish Boxes)
Rockets three-point shooting has fallen off of a cliff (The Dream Shake)
