Texans News: Houston Celebrating After Win vs. Titans

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, July 22, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Syndication: The Tennessean Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans Christmas Wish List: 3 items Santa Claus must deliver for 2023 (Texans Wire)

Tennessee Titans get a cold D vs. Houston Texans (The Tennessean)

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Let’s Make Some Trades (Draft Network)

2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans retain top spot despite win; reeling Titans crack top 15 (CBS Sports)

NFL News

‘We weren’t ready’: Broncos humiliated in defeat (ESPN.com)

Rodgers happy Pack playing ‘meaningful games’ (ESPN.com)

‘He’s a good quarterback’: Rams’ Mayfield shines (ESPN.com)

Report: Bengals OT Collins (knee) out for year (ESPN.com)

Steelers-Ravens flexed to Sunday Night Football (ESPN.com)

Bills clinch third straight AFC East division title (ESPN.com)

Steelers honor Harris by rallying past Raiders (ESPN.com)

Hilton ignites Dallas’ rally with 3rd-and-30 grab (ESPN.com)

Re-drafting the top 15 of the 2021 draft (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Listen: 2022-2023 Regular Season Game 32- Rockets lose vs. Mavericks (The Dream Shake)

