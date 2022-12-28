 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: J.J. Watt Announces Retirement

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, July 22, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Houston Texans-Minicamp Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

2023 NFL Draft order: Texans’ grip on No. 1 overall pick loosens after Week 16 win, Bears’ loss (NFL.com)

Arizona Cardinals’ JJ Watt announces retirement in tweet that says this will be final NFL season (ABC 13)

Texans get off the mat and stand at No. 28 in Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings (Yahoo! Sports)

Relive J.J. Watt’s First Texans Sack vs. Saints QB Drew Brees (Sports Illustrated)

J.J. Watt announces this will be final NFL season (ESPN.com)

NFL News

Broncos still believe in Wilson, say QB is ‘fixable’ (ESPN.com)

HOFer Reed to take helm at Bethune-Cookman (ESPN.com)

Bengals coach chuckles at Whitworth reunion talk (ESPN.com)

Chargers’ Staley: Playoff berth ‘just the beginning’ (ESPN.com)

Dolphins’ Tagovailoa back in concussion protocol (ESPN.com)

Chargers’ James ejected for hit on Colts’ Dulin (ESPN.com)

Broncos-Rams postgame fracas nets suspensions (ESPN.com)

Re-drafting the top 15 of the 2021 draft (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Oops! All Astros: Samuel Capellan (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

