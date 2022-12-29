Texans News: LT Laremy Tunsil Wants New Contract

Houston Texans News
Texans’ Laremy Tunsil wants new deal to ‘reset’ tackle market (ESPN.com)
Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil plans on resetting market this offseason (CBS Sports)
Laremy Tunsil sends major contract message to Houston Texans (Clutch Points)
Raiders benching QB Carr for final two games (ESPN.com)
Texans’ Tunsil: I want to be highest-paid tackle (ESPN.com)
Joe to pro: Norman exits coffee shop for Panthers (ESPN.com)
4 Titans out on defense, Henry doubtful vs. Dallas (ESPN.com)
Dynamic Pats rookie Jones in concussion protocol (ESPN.com)
Tua concussion has Bridgewater in line to start (ESPN.com)
Texans coach focused on wins, not top ‘23 pick (ESPN.com)
Source: RT Johnson delays surgery, eyes playoffs (ESPN.com)
Re-drafting the top 15 of the 2021 draft (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
If it’s not Dubón, here are some free-agent options for the Astros’ utility role (The Crawfish Boxes)
Oops! All Astros: Samuel Capellan (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...