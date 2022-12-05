Texans News: Deshaun Watson Returns, Browns Grab Win

Houston Texans News
Browns vs. Texans - Box Score - December 4, 2022 (ESPN.com)
Watson rusty in return but Browns get 27-14 win over Texans (AP News)
Deshaun Watson was ignored off the field and forgettable on it during white-knuckle suspension return (Yahoo! Sports)
Deshaun Watson’s rusty 2022 debut shows how far QB, Browns have to go (NFL.com)
49ers’ Garoppolo has broken foot, out for season (ESPN.com)
Watson struggles, is booed in return with Browns (ESPN.com)
Ravens: Lamar’s injury won’t end QB’s season (ESPN.com)
Heywards lift Steelers after visit to dad’s grave (ESPN.com)
Bengals tout Burrow after beating Mahomes, K.C. (ESPN.com)
Tua downplays ankle injury after Dolphins’ loss (ESPN.com)
Seahawks lose rookie RB Walker to ankle injury (ESPN.com)
Spinal cord contusion likely to keep Stafford out (ESPN.com)
Debating the top 10 picks for 2023 (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Previewing the 2023 Veterans Committee Announcement (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...