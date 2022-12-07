 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: GM Nick Caserio’s Job Safe?

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Deshaun Watson snubbed by wife of Texans owner in Houston return (New York Post)

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Texans & Cowboys (Dallas Cowboys)

Texans Losing Confidence In Nick Caserio? (Pro Football Rumors)

NFL News

Mayfield claimed off waivers by QB-needy Rams (ESPN.com)

Sources: Garoppolo avoids Lisfranc, could return (ESPN.com)

Source: Cowboys have concerns after OBJ visit (ESPN.com)

Titans fire GM Robinson after lopsided Eagles loss (ESPN.com)

Eagles DE Quinn to have knee scope, put on IR (ESPN.com)

Sources: Lamar has PCL sprain; week-to-week (ESPN.com)

Tomlin OK with WR Pickens’ outburst over role (ESPN.com)

Brady tops Peyton with latest 4th-quarter stunner (ESPN.com)

Top NFL draft prospects, player comps (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Get Limited Edition Astros Championship Bobbleheads from FOCO (The Crawfish Boxes)

Are the Astros Better Off Without Justin Verlander (The Crawfish Boxes)

Astros Minor League Position Review: First Base (The Crawfish Boxes)

Sengun, Fernando, Garuba: A tale of three centers (The Dream Shake)

