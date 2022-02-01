Houston Texans News: February 1, 2022

Houston Texans News
Texans interview Brian Flores for second time in coaching search (Houston Chronicle)
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Houston Texans select Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton at No. 3 overall, Desmond Ridder lands in Denver at Pick No. 9 (Pro Football Focus)
Why Would Patriots Coach Josh McDaniels Pick Raiders Over Texans? (Sports Illustrated)
NFL rumors: Ex-Eagles, Jets QB favored to be Texans head coach (NJ.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
How Stephen Silas used Steph Curry’s deficiencies as a paradigm for Rockets rookie Jalen Green (The Dream Shake)
