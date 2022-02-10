 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: February 10, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, February 10, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans News

Is Pep Hamilton Texans’ Big Offseason Coaching Move? (Sports Illustrated)

Grading 2022 NFL head coaching hires: Giants, Jaguars hit home runs; Texans make puzzling move (CBS Sports)

Deshaun Watson Trade? New Texans Lovie Smith Gives ‘Cool’ Answer (Sports Illustrated)

Texans HC Lovie Smith: Davis Mills ‘played about as well as any of the rookie quarterbacks did last year’ (NFL.com)

Brian Flores says he was passed up for Texans job because of lawsuit against NFL (NBC News)

NFL News

Goodell: NFL ‘fell short’ in diversity coaching hires (ESPN.com)

Commanders’ Allen sorry for ‘dumb’ Hitler tweet (ESPN.com)

NFL, not Commanders, to oversee Snyder inquiry (ESPN.com)

Blank, Falcons ‘absolutely’ want Ridley back in ‘22 (ESPN.com)

NFL to hold its first game in Germany in 2022 (ESPN.com)

Mizzou DC, ex-NFL HC Wilks joins Panthers staff (ESPN.com)

Donatell favorite to be Vikings’ DC, sources say (ESPN.com)

Eagles’ McLeod wins NFLPA’s Alan Page Award (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Dream Take Podcast: Which Rockets will get the boot? (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

