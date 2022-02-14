 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: February 14, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, February 14, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LVI - Super Bowl Experience Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Former Texan Vernon Hargreaves commits Super Bowl penalty despite being inactive (Houston Chronicle)

Price drops to $4.9 million on Houston home likely owned by former Texan J.J. Watt (Houston Chronicle)

Deshaun Watson To Tampa Bay? Fans React To Rumors (The Spun)

Have Texans found their quarterback of the future? (Pro Football Talk)

NFL News

Kupp’s Super Bowl MVP caps triple crown season (ESPN.com)

Super Sunday for WR Jefferson: Title, newborn (ESPN.com)

Stafford rallies Rams after Beckham (knee) exits (ESPN.com)

Chiefs, Bills with best odds to win Super Bowl LVII (ESPN.com)

Peterson arrested after alleged domestic violence (ESPN.com)

NFL ‘aware’ Eminem would kneel in halftime show (ESPN.com)

DE Campbell, inspired by Rams’ title, not retiring (ESPN.com)

Sources: Frustrations exist between Kyler, Cards (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz game preview (The Dream Shake)

The Rockets are playing the long game (The Dream Shake)

Is Christian Wood the center of the future? (The Dream Shake)

