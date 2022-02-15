Houston Texans News: February 15, 2022

Houston Texans News
Brian Flores adds Texans retaliation claim to NFL lawsuit (New York Post)
NFL Draft: Is No. 3 Too High To For Texans To Draft Safety Kyle Hamilton? (Sports Illustrated)
Texans’ rumored asking price for Deshaun Watson makes trade highly unlikely (Riggo’s Rag)
Texans get their first-round pass rusher in latest CBS Sports mock draft (MSN)
Cards’ Murray: ‘Nonsense is not what I’m about’ (ESPN.com)
Champion Rams eye a plan to ‘do it all over again’ (ESPN.com)
Source: Dolphins to hire Chargers’ Smith as OC (ESPN.com)
Peterson arrested after alleged domestic violence (ESPN.com)
Kupp wins Super Bowl MVP to cap record season (ESPN.com)
For OBJ, Rams’ victory all ‘part of plan’ after injury (ESPN.com)
Donald savors ‘moment,’ noncommittal on future (ESPN.com)
NFL ‘aware’ Eminem would kneel in halftime show (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
What’s in the cards for the Rockets after a surprisingly light trade deadline? (The Dream Shake)
