Houston Texans News: February 16, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans News

Texans’ Lovie Smith wants Deshaun Watson saga resolved ‘as soon as possible’ (FOX News)

QB Shuffle: Should Texans Trade Deshaun Watson for Cardinals’ Kyler Murray? (Sports Illustrated)

Texans Expected To Trade Deshaun Watson Within Next Few Weeks (Outkick)

Simone Biles and Houston Texans’ Jonathan Owens are engaged (Click2Houston)

Diamonds and gold: Biles, NFL’s Owens engaged (ESPN.com)

Should Texans Trade Laremy Tunsil To Joe Burrow’s Bengals for 1st-Round Pick? (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Report: L.A. DA won’t charge Adrian Peterson (ESPN.com)

Sources: Vikes to introduce HC O’Connell Thurs. (ESPN.com)

Rams’ SB LVI win had total audience of 112.3M (ESPN.com)

Sources: Bengals’ Golden to be Notre Dame’s DC (ESPN.com)

Rodgers, Mahomes betting co-faves for ‘22 MVP (ESPN.com)

Cards’ Murray: ‘Nonsense is not what I’m about’ (ESPN.com)

Oakland says goodbye to Madden at Coliseum (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns game preview (The Dream Shake)

Rockets sign Daishen Nix to four-year deal (The Dream Shake)

