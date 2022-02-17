 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: February 17, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, February 17, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Deshaun Watson evaluating two new possible trade destinations, according to report (Houston Chronicle)

Deshaun Watson Trade: Texans QB Puts 2 New Teams on Wish List (Sports Illustrated)

Deshaun Watson eyeing Buccaneers, Vikings as potential destinations despite uncertain NFL future, per report (CBS Sports)

Texans Free Agency: Sign Andy Dalton, Russell Gage, Sony Michel? (Sports Illustrated)

S Quandre Diggs could revitalize another secondary with the Texans (Texans Wire)

NFL News

Donald hints at ‘running it back’ with McVay, Rams (ESPN.com)

Cowboys paid $2.4M over cheerleader allegations (ESPN.com)

Sources: Saints to keep longtime OC Carmichael (ESPN.com)

Falcons cut pass-rusher Fowler after 2 seasons (ESPN.com)

NFL hires former AG Lynch’s firm for Flores suit (ESPN.com)

Vikes officially hire ‘innovative’ O’Connell as HC (ESPN.com)

Taylor: Burrow has sprain, doesn’t need surgery (ESPN.com)

Bengals reward Taylor with extension through ‘26 (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Short-handed Rockets fall to Phoenix Suns 124-121 (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...