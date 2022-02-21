Houston Texans News: February 21, 2022

Houston Texans News
Texans 2022 offseason: Important dates from the NFL Scouting Combine to the draft (Yahoo! Sports)
NFL.com gives Texans B-plus grade for 2021 draft class (Texans Wire)
Sources: Special hearing scheduled for Monday in Deshaun Watson case (KHOU)
Deshaun Watson lawsuits: Special hearing set for Monday in Texans quarterback’s sexual miscounducts (ABC13)
Texans’ Lovie Smith wants to avoid mistakes with Bears, Buccaneers (Texans Wire)
Texans’ Lovie Smith tells Andre Johnson ‘what you say matters’ (Texans Wire)
Flores joins Steelers as def. assistant/LB coach (ESPN.com)
Washington HOF wide receiver Taylor dies at 80 (ESPN.com)
NFL hires ex-SEC chair White for Snyder inquiry (ESPN.com)
Source: Baker becomes 2nd female Giants asst. (ESPN.com)
No NFL inquiry into Cowboys cheerleaders claims (ESPN.com)
Report: NFL commish Goodell may ink extension (ESPN.com)
Pack hire Rodgers favorite Clements as QB coach (ESPN.com)
Titans’ Dupree turns himself in on assault charge (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Jalen Green dunk fiasco shows changes need to be made to contest (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...