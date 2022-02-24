 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: February 24, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, February 24, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Who NFL mock draft experts think Houston Texans will take with No. 3 pick (Houston Chronicle)

How Should Texans Address Tight End In Offseason? (Sports Illustrated)

NFL Draft 2022: Kyle Hamilton No. 1 on Todd McShay’s big board, mocked to Houston Texans (247 Sports)

Lovie Smith appears to have drawn a line in the sand with Texans, Caserio (Sports Map)

NFL News

Packers GM: Never promised trade to Rodgers (ESPN.com)

Saints promote Nielsen and Richard to co-DCs (ESPN.com)

Kap to offer autopsies for ‘police-related’ deaths (ESPN.com)

Brady to produce, act in Super Bowl road trip film (ESPN.com)

Flores: Nixed Fins’ separation deal to speak out (ESPN.com)

Chiefs cut LB Hitchens, save $8.4M against cap (ESPN.com)

Former All-Pro Orr returns to Ravens as ILB coach (ESPN.com)

Bill introduced to end tax break for stadium builds (ESPN.com)

NFL execs on the free-agent QB class (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Dream Take Podcast: What can Rockets fans expect for the rest of the year? (The Dream Shake)

