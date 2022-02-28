 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: February 28, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, February 28, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Longtime Houston Oilers WR Ken Burrough dies (ESPN.com)

Houston Texans: Biggest draft needs headed into NFL combine (Houston Chronicle)

Texans’ Deshaun Watson has interest from multiple teams: report (FOX News)

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux would be a monstrous talent for the Texans (Texans Wire)

Houston Texans draft prospect: Chris Olave would be excellent addition to WR roster in ’22 (Toro Times)

NFL News

Bucs Pro Bowl guard Marpet retires at age 28 (ESPN.com)

Source: Bengals LB Wilson had shoulder surgery (ESPN.com)

Source: Saints tweak Thomas, Ramczyk deals (ESPN.com)

McVay: Committed to Rams, won’t pursue TV jobs (ESPN.com)

Ex-Bears coach Nagy back with K.C. as QB coach (ESPN.com)

Former Auburn, Chargers RB James dies at 59 (ESPN.com)

Source: Bieniemy returning as Chiefs OC in ‘22 (ESPN.com)

Offseason moves for all 16 NFC teams (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Armoni Brooks back in the G-League, could still return to Houston (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...