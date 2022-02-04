 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: February 4, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, February 4, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Brian Flores still a ‘finalist’ for Texans job after bombshell NFL lawsuit (New York Post)

Brian Flores among three finalists for Texans coaching gig (FOX News)

NFL Rumors: Brian Flores Still Finalist for Texans HC Job amid Class-Action Lawsuit (Bleacher Report)

Texans reportedly regard Brian Flores as a finalist for their head-coaching vacancy (Pro Football Talk)

NFL News

New allegations levied against Snyder at hearing (ESPN.com)

Giants deny Flores’ allegations, lay out timeline (ESPN.com)

Elway: Flores’ allegations ‘false and defamatory’ (ESPN.com)

Wright: Easy fix for NFL is to commit to diversity (ESPN.com)

Crosby: Bisaccia respect no knock on McDaniels (ESPN.com)

Source: Giants set to hire Chiefs’ Kafka as OC (ESPN.com)

Inside job: Bengals head indoors to prep for SB (ESPN.com)

Going out on top: Brady rises to Madden 99 Club (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Former Rockets coach Bill Fitch passes away at 89 (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

