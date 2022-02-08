 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: February 8, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans hire Lovie Smith as head coach (ESPN.com)

Texans hire Lovie Smith as head coach (Yahoo! Sports)

Brian Flores’ lawyers claim Texans didn’t hire him due to NFL lawsuit (Yahoo! Sports)

Texans expected to hire Lovie Smith as next head coach: reports (FOX News)

Lovie Smith named Texans’ next head coach (Houston Chronicle)

4 Texans convicted for breaching U.S. Capitol building, DOJ says (Click2Houston)

NFL News

Sources: Saints to hire DC Allen as head coach (ESPN.com)

Cops: Video backs allegations against Kamara (ESPN.com)

Source: Lions promote TE coach Johnson to OC (ESPN.com)

McVay, Rams play it safe with injured TE Higbee (ESPN.com)

Ramsey ‘of course’ lobbying for Chase assignment (ESPN.com)

NFL to discuss high injury rates on special teams (ESPN.com)

Goodell, civil rights group meet on Rooney Rule (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Would James Harden return to the Rockets, and should he be welcomed back? (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...