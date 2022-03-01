Houston Texans News: March 1, 2022

Houston Texans News
Deshaun Watson’s personal coach Quincy Avery takes shot at Texans ‘Walmart’ receivers (Houston Chronicle)
College Coach: Texans Have Already Won 2022 NFL Draft (Sports Illustrated)
Texans’ Davis Mills would be top quarterback in 2022 NFL Draft, according to Stanford coach David Shaw (247 Sports)
Would Kayvon Thibodeaux be another Jadeveon Clowney for Texans? (Texans Wire)
Kyler eyes Cards future, pitched long-term deal (ESPN.com)
Custom study shows 208M watched Super Bowl (ESPN.com)
Team owners from original USFL sue new league (ESPN.com)
Newly signed Panther TE Thomas facing charges (ESPN.com)
VP backs Cowboys’ culture amid voyeurism claim (ESPN.com)
Sources: Stingley, Corral won’t work out in Indy (ESPN.com)
Raiders, Jags to open preseason in HOF Game (ESPN.com)
Bucs in 1st regular-season game in Germany (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
The Dream Take Podcast: Alperen Sengun shines in loss vs. Clippers (The Dream Shake)
Random day in Rockets history: James Harden vs. Wesley Johnson (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...