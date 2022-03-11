Houston Texans News: March 11, 2022

Houston Texans News
What do Friday’s grand jury proceedings mean for Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans? (ESPN.com)
Sources on Deshaun Watson: Up to 10 NFL teams monitoring situation, Panthers ‘all-in’ on Texans QB (Pro Football Network)
NFL Insider Believes Texans May Pay Part of Laremy Tunsil’s Salary in Potential Trade (Sports Illustrated)
Houston Texans: 3 Free agent running backs better than David Johnson (Toro Times)
Houston Texans: The danger zone signings for each AFC South foe (Toro Times)
Sources: Bears finalizing Mack-to-Chargers deal (ESPN.com)
Lawyers: Client suing Jerry Jones not after money (ESPN.com)
Source: Shepard staying with N.Y. on new deal (ESPN.com)
Jury finds former Vikings CB Gladney not guilty (ESPN.com)
Source: Raiders to cut Littleton after 2 seasons (ESPN.com)
Source: Lions to release pass-rusher Flowers (ESPN.com)
Commanders to cut safety Collins, source says (ESPN.com)
Titans cut Pro Bowl guard Saffold, save $10.4M (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Jalen Green showcased star potential in Rockets’ overtime win over Lakers (The Dream Shake)
