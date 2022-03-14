Houston Texans News: March 14, 2022

Houston Texans News
Source - Carolina Panthers to make ‘aggressive’ offer for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson (ESPN.com)
McClain: Seattle, Carolina, New Orleans, Tampa Bay show strongest interest in Deshaun Watson (Houston Chronicle)
Grand jury declines to indict Texas QB Deshaun Watson on criminal charges involving sexual abuse (KHOU)
Former UGA WR Chris Conley signs new NFL contract (UGA Wire)
Chris Conley signs new deal with Houston Texans, per report (247 Sports)
Stephanie Stradley discusses the Texans’ Jack Easterby podcast interview (Houston Chronicle)
Source: Vikes give Cousins extension worth $35M (ESPN.com)
Sources: Cowboys keep Gallup with $62.5M deal (ESPN.com)
Cardinals, TE Ertz agree to new three-year pact (ESPN.com)
WR Lockett volunteers to catch passes from Kap (ESPN.com)
Bills bringing back WR McKenzie on 2-year deal (ESPN.com)
McCourty has kids announce return to Patriots (ESPN.com)
Sources: Cowboys to trade Cooper to Browns (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Pelicans twin towers bully Rockets in New Orleans (The Dream Shake)
