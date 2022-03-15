 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: March 15, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Sources - Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints to meet with QB Deshaun Watson in next 2 days (ESPN.com)

Report: Texans Decline Colts’ Request To Speak With Deshaun Watson (Sports Illustrated)

Report: Texans Declined Colts’ Attempt to Speak with QB Deshaun Watson (Stampede Blue)

NFL News

Source: Jackson to Chargers for 5 years, $82.5M (ESPN.com)

Source: Bucs to keep CB Davis with 3-year deal (ESPN.com)

Source: Panthers welcome Vikings safety Woods (ESPN.com)

Sources: G Scherff, WR Kirk in Jaguars’ big haul (ESPN.com)

Sources: Cowboys keep Lawrence with new deal (ESPN.com)

QB Trubisky says he plans to sign with Steelers (ESPN.com)

Jets add OG Tomlinson, TE Uzomah, keep Berrios (ESPN.com)

Rams keeping Allen, Noteboom on 3-year deals (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

VOTE: Are you watching the NCAA Tourney to scout potential Rockets picks? (The Dream Shake)

Stephen Silas is unleashing Jalen Green and Josh Christopher (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

