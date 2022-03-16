 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: March 16, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

NFL Trade Rumors: Baker Mayfield Won’t Be Included in Browns’ Deshaun Watson Offer (Bleacher Report)

Before teams could meet with Deshaun Watson, the Texans approved their trade proposals (Yahoo! Sports)

Texans re-signing Desmond King to two-year deal (Click2Houston)

Titans agree to terms on one-year deal with DB A.J. Moore (Titans Wire)

Texans Sign Cleveland Browns Safety M.J. Stewart (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Sources: Gregory flips on Dallas, to join Broncos (ESPN.com)

Sources: Bucs to ink WR Gage, trade for Pats G (ESPN.com)

Source: QB Taylor to join Giants for 2 years, $17M (ESPN.com)

Sources: Jets add CB Reed, S Whitehead to D (ESPN.com)

NFL awards 39 compensatory picks to 16 teams (ESPN.com)

Sources: Falcons sleeper team in Watson pursuit (ESPN.com)

Vikings reach deal with ex-Cardinals LB Hicks (ESPN.com)

Sources: Ravens add safety Williams, OT Moses (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Five dream starting lineups for the Rockets in 2022-2023 (The Dream Shake)

