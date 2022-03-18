Houston Texans News: March 18, 2022

Houston Texans News
Jalen Reeves-Maybin signs with the Houston Texans (Lions Wire)
Houston Texans sign linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, per report (247 Sports)
Jalen Reeves-Maybin signs with the Houston Texans (Yahoo! Sports)
Laremy Tunsil commitment paves path for Texans to draft S Kyle Hamilton (Yahoo! Sports)
Jets Trade Blake Cashman to the Texans for a 2023 Sixth Round Pick (Gang Green Nation)
Source: Watson teams down to Falcons, Saints (ESPN.com)
Baker asks for trade, but Browns to deny request (ESPN.com)
Sources: Rams add WR Robinson, still eye OBJ (ESPN.com)
Source: LB Smith backs out of deal with Ravens (ESPN.com)
Jets CB Reed ‘felt disrespected’ by Seattle’s offer (ESPN.com)
Source: Eagles cut Cox, open to re-signing him (ESPN.com)
New-look Giants cut ties with veteran safety Ryan (ESPN.com)
Cowboys release starting right tackle La’el Collins (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
SB Nation Reacts: Are you watching more March Madness to scout Rockets picks? (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...