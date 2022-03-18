 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: March 18, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, March 18, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Jalen Reeves-Maybin signs with the Houston Texans (Lions Wire)

Houston Texans sign linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, per report (247 Sports)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin signs with the Houston Texans (Yahoo! Sports)

Laremy Tunsil commitment paves path for Texans to draft S Kyle Hamilton (Yahoo! Sports)

Jets Trade Blake Cashman to the Texans for a 2023 Sixth Round Pick (Gang Green Nation)

Source: Watson teams down to Falcons, Saints (ESPN.com)

NFL News

Baker asks for trade, but Browns to deny request (ESPN.com)

Sources: Rams add WR Robinson, still eye OBJ (ESPN.com)

Source: LB Smith backs out of deal with Ravens (ESPN.com)

Jets CB Reed ‘felt disrespected’ by Seattle’s offer (ESPN.com)

Source: Eagles cut Cox, open to re-signing him (ESPN.com)

New-look Giants cut ties with veteran safety Ryan (ESPN.com)

Cowboys release starting right tackle La’el Collins (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

SB Nation Reacts: Are you watching more March Madness to scout Rockets picks? (The Dream Shake)

