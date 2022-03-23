 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: March 23, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Commissioner Exempt List Still Possible For Deshaun Watson? (Sports Illustrated)

Texans roster needs have clarity after first wave of free agency (Yahoo! Sports)

Matt’s Move: Does Ryan to Colts Create Texans Trade Partner? (Sports Illustrated)

Texans address the trenches in Mel Kiper post free agency mock draft (Texans Wire)

NFL News

Top free-agent OT Armstead signing with Dolphins (ESPN.com)

WR Adams: Joining Raiders ‘a dream come true’ (ESPN.com)

Rams want OBJ back, talking deal with Donald (ESPN.com)

Sources: Vikes land OLB Smith with $42M deal (ESPN.com)

Colts QB Ryan: ‘Time was right’ for team change (ESPN.com)

Sources: Bucs, Fournette reach 3-year, $21M deal (ESPN.com)

Source: Bengals waive OL Johnson after signing (ESPN.com)

Tomlin among crowd for Willis workout at Liberty (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

VOTE: Have the March Madness results changed who you want the Rockets to draft? (The Dream Shake)

Potential Rookie Role Players (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...