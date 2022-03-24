 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: March 24, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, March 24, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Mock Draft: Texans Get Defensive in First Round (Sports Illustrated)

Ground and Pound: Texans Sign Old-School Fullback (Sports Illustrated)

Davis Mills As QB No. 1, But ... Texans to Look At All Options In NFL Draft (Sports Illustrated)

Deion Sanders Rips Texans, NFL Teams, for Skipping Draft Pro Day (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Fins trade for Chiefs’ Hill, give WR $120M deal (ESPN.com)

Super Bowl hero Butler back to Pats on new deal (ESPN.com)

Woods: Given choice, Titans were the easy pick (ESPN.com)

Michaels, ESPN’s Herbstreit to call NFL on Prime (ESPN.com)

QB Corral throws for NFL teams, shows mobility (ESPN.com)

Top free-agent OT Armstead signing with Dolphins (ESPN.com)

Falcons won’t say ‘rebuild’ despite Ryan trade (ESPN.com)

New USFL rules: 3-point tries, overtime shootout (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Rockets sign Anthony Lamb to two-way deal (The Dream Shake)

The Astros were never serious about keeping Carlos Correa (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...