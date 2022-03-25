 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: March 25, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, March 25, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Second grand jury mulls another Deshaun Watson charge (ESPN.com)

Tyreek Hill trade to Dolphins reminds Texans how abominable Bill O’Brien was as a general manager (Yahoo! Sports)

Georgia DT Jordan Davis would be more than a luxury for the Texans (Texans Wire)

Get to know Houston Texans Running Back Dare Ogunbowale (HoustonTexans.com)

NFL News

Source: Chiefs add a WR, reach deal with MVS (ESPN.com)

Cowboys add Schottenheimer as a consultant (ESPN.com)

Source: Bears sign Bills OG Bates to offer sheet (ESPN.com)

Patriots let Providence use team plane for game (ESPN.com)

McKissic: ‘Crazy’ flip from Bills to Commanders (ESPN.com)

Fins trade for Chiefs’ Hill, give WR $120M deal (ESPN.com)

Super Bowl hero Butler back to Pats on new deal (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Dennis Schroder has made an impact as a veteran teammate (The Dream Shake)

The Dream Take Podcast: Rockets Return To Earth (The Dream Shake)

