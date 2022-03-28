 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: March 28, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, March 28, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Giants will trade CB James Bradberry, per sources; Texans, Chiefs, Colts teams to watch (Yahoo! News)

2 moves the Texans still must make to complete their roster in 2022 (Clutch Points)

Texans should follow the Giants’ lead with their extra first-round pick (Texans Wire)

What Would It Take For Texans To Trade No. 3? (Sports Illustrated)

Watson introduced by Browns, says he’s innocent (ESPN.com)

NFL News

Giants’ Mara says he’s not settling Flores’ lawsuit (ESPN.com)

Tomlin: Flores is helping Steelers ‘myriad’ ways (ESPN.com)

NFL OT change gains support; 24 votes ‘not easy’ (ESPN.com)

Zuerlein, cut in Dallas, joins Jets’ kicker carousel (ESPN.com)

Chiefs strike 1-year deal with ex-Bucs RB Jones (ESPN.com)

QB Mariota: Ryan leaves ‘big shoes’ in Atlanta (ESPN.com)

Panthers GM: Darnold ‘in the lead’ for QB job (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Rockets’ second 2022 draft pick could be as interesting as their first (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...