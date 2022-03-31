 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: March 31, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, March 31, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Houston Texans v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

ESPN’s NFL experts actually praise Nick Caserio, Texans (Houston Chronicle)

Do Texans Really Believe in Davis Mills as Houston QB No. 1? (Sports Illustrated)

How the Texans can bring Channelview QB Jalen Hurts back home (Yahoo! Sports)

NFL News

Star CB Peterson says he’s re-signing with Vikes (ESPN.com)

Saints safety Jenkins retires after 13-year career (ESPN.com)

Woman’s lawyers rip Jerry Jones, deny conspiracy (ESPN.com)

Lamar rips ‘false narrative,’ says he loves Ravens (ESPN.com)

Jaguars bolster pass rush, sign Key to contract (ESPN.com)

Evan Neal: Plug me in at tackle or guard in NFL (ESPN.com)

Public cost of Bills stadium to top $1B over lease (ESPN.com)

NFL approves OT rules tweak for playoffs only (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Dream Take Podcast: Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. are growing up before our eyes (The Dream Shake)

VOTE: Who should the Rockets select with their second first-round pick? (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...