Houston Texans News: March 4, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, March 4, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Bell Cow Breece: Could Texans Target Iowa State RB? (Sports Illustrated)

Dolphins Rule Out Trade for Deshaun Watson (Sports Illustrated)

Texans’ Lovie Smith: Justin Reid ‘fits the profile’ (Texans Wire)

Fins out on Watson as Lovie waits on resolution (ESPN.com)

NFL News

Pickett’s hands smaller than any current NFL QB (ESPN.com)

Neal hopes to end Bama’s No. 1 overall drought (ESPN.com)

NFL, players agree to halt COVID-19 protocols (ESPN.com)

Facemasked singer: Ekwonu attuned to No. 1 talk (ESPN.com)

LaFleur doesn’t want to be ‘annoying’ to Rodgers (ESPN.com)

Commanders canvassing NFL to find QB upgrade (ESPN.com)

Titans eye Tannehill’s eventual successor in draft (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Is it time to start Alperen Sengun over Christian Wood? (The Dream Shake)

How Does The Lockout Affect The Astros? (The Crawfish Boxes)

Regular-season games are now a casualty of MLB’s lockout, and it’s clear who is to blame (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

