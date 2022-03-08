Houston Texans News: March 8, 2022

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans drafting Malik Willis would turn draft upside-down (Toro Times)

Reunited: Should Texans Sign Free Agent Tyrann Mathieu? (Sports Illustrated)

Houston Texans news: Jack Easterby breaks two-year silence (Houston Chronicle)

GM Nick Caserio reveals how Texans interview prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine (Texans Wire)

NFL News

NFL bans Ridley for season for betting on games (ESPN.com)

NFL informs teams 2022 salary cap is $208.2M (ESPN.com)

CB Sherman pleads guilty to two misdemeanors (ESPN.com)

Patriots release LB Van Noy to clear cap space (ESPN.com)

Bengals utilize franchise tag on safety Bates III (ESPN.com)

Dependable TE Doyle retires after 9 seasons (ESPN.com)

Browns place franchise tag on tight end Njoku (ESPN.com)

Source: Rodgers mulls GB’s market-altering offer (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Dream Take Podcast: Who should we compare Jalen Green to? (The Dream Shake)

Newly “Agreed to” Rules (The Crawfish Boxes)

Astros Top Five Outfield Prospects For 2022 (The Crawfish Boxes)