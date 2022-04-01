Houston Texans News: April 1, 2022

Houston Texans News
WATCH: Deshaun Watson Deposition - Did Lawyer Leak Video of Former Houston Texans QB? (ESPN.com)
Draft an Identity: The Run Stopping Texans (Yahoo! Sports)
Texans Talk Podcast: Matt Corral to Houston conspiracy theories (Texans Wire)
Without Deshaun Watson, expect the Houston Texans to look similar in 2022 (ESPN.com)
McClain: A time to retire and give thanks for 47 years at the Chronicle (Houston Chronicle)
Pro Bowl LB Wagner gets 5-year deal with Rams (ESPN.com)
Arians happy to reward Bowles; no rift with Brady (ESPN.com)
Lawyer: Jones gave millions to woman suing him (ESPN.com)
Bills, Bucs on top as sportsbooks set ‘22 win odds (ESPN.com)
Star CB Peterson says he’s re-signing with Vikes (ESPN.com)
Saints safety Jenkins retires after 13-year career (ESPN.com)
Lamar rips ‘false narrative,’ says he loves Ravens (ESPN.com)
Jaguars bolster pass rush, sign Key to contract (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Rockets leaders in advanced metrics (The Dream Shake)
Rockets lose usefully to Kings 121-118 (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...