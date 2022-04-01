 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: April 1, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, April 1, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

WATCH: Deshaun Watson Deposition - Did Lawyer Leak Video of Former Houston Texans QB? (ESPN.com)

Draft an Identity: The Run Stopping Texans (Yahoo! Sports)

Texans Talk Podcast: Matt Corral to Houston conspiracy theories (Texans Wire)

Without Deshaun Watson, expect the Houston Texans to look similar in 2022 (ESPN.com)

McClain: A time to retire and give thanks for 47 years at the Chronicle (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Pro Bowl LB Wagner gets 5-year deal with Rams (ESPN.com)

Arians happy to reward Bowles; no rift with Brady (ESPN.com)

Lawyer: Jones gave millions to woman suing him (ESPN.com)

Bills, Bucs on top as sportsbooks set ‘22 win odds (ESPN.com)

Star CB Peterson says he’s re-signing with Vikes (ESPN.com)

Saints safety Jenkins retires after 13-year career (ESPN.com)

Lamar rips ‘false narrative,’ says he loves Ravens (ESPN.com)

Jaguars bolster pass rush, sign Key to contract (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Rockets leaders in advanced metrics (The Dream Shake)

Rockets lose usefully to Kings 121-118 (The Dream Shake)

