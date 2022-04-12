Houston Texans News: April 12, 2022

Houston Texans News
Texans still seek to improve safety through free agency and the draft (Yahoo! Sports)
Texans coach Lovie Smith a ‘believer’ in Davis Mills, expects ‘big improvement’ from QB (NFL.com)
Lovie Smith: ‘No Magic Pill’ to Fix Texans (Sports Illustrated)
Veteran CB Visited Houston Texans On Monday (The Spun)
Buckeyes to honor Haskins at spring game (ESPN.com)
XFL, NFL Alumni Academy to develop players (ESPN.com)
Ravens re-sign DE Campbell to 2-year contract (ESPN.com)
Longtime Cowboys RBs coach Brown dies at 52 (ESPN.com)
Eagles sign Olympic hurdler Allen to 3-year deal (ESPN.com)
Ravens, after missing on Wagner, re-sign Bynes (ESPN.com)
Two more coaches join Flores’ suit against NFL (ESPN.com)
Wright, HOF OT and Cowboys legend, dies at 76 (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Should Stephen Silas return next season? (The Dream Shake)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers to host the Delaware Blue Coats in Game 1 of the G-League Finals (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...