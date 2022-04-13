 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: April 13, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans Davis Mills, Christian Kirksey, Justin Britt and Kamu Grugier-Hill spoke to the media (HoustonTexans.com)

3 horrendous draft trades Texans GM Nick Caserio should fire into the sun (Texans Wire)

NFL insider explains how Houston Texans drastically changed the NFL forever (Sportsmap)

All Eyes On Texans Davis Mills In Year 2 As Starting QB (Sports Illustrated)

Texans coach Lovie Smith a ‘believer’ in Davis Mills, expects ‘big improvement’ from QB (NFL.com)

NFL News

Congress: Commanders might have broken laws (ESPN.com)

Nets to donate $50K to subway shooting victims (ESPN.com)

Tuchel: Refs lack ‘courage’ to make calls on Real (ESPN.com)

Curry could return to Warriors practice this week (ESPN.com)

Suns’ Williams earns top coach honor from peers (ESPN.com)

Durant: Embiid had ‘a great year,’ should be MVP (ESPN.com)

Cam criticizes women who can’t cook, ‘be quiet’ (ESPN.com)

Packers’ Clements says Rodgers led to his return (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Is it about Dieng time for the Rockets? (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...