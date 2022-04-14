Houston Texans News: April 14, 2022

Houston Texans News
Houston Texans to sign cornerback Steven Nelson to two-year deal worth up to $10 million (ESPN.com)
Wire 4-round mock: Houston drafts secondary, offensive weapons (Texans Wire)
Podcast: Texans make a move as offseason workouts begin (Houston Chronicle)
Texans C Justin Britt says QB Davis Mills developed calmness near the end of 2021 (Yahoo! Sports)
Disrespected’ Mayfield: Ready for next chapter (ESPN.com)
Source: Raiders QB Carr gets $121.5M extension (ESPN.com)
Phillips, Haslett, Stoops among XFL coach hires (ESPN.com)
Haskins memorial service to be held in Pittsburgh (ESPN.com)
Cowboys seal first NFL deal with crypto company (ESPN.com)
Cam criticizes women who can’t cook, ‘be quiet’ (ESPN.com)
Congress: Commanders might have broken laws (ESPN.com)
The best draft prospects in open space (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
D-Backs walk off Houston Astros 3-2 in 10 innings (The Crawfish Boxes)
Trade Acquisition Logan Cerny Enjoying Hot Start (The Crawfish Boxes)
