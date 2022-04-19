 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: April 19, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Pro Football Focus simulator gives Texans picking Travon Walker a B- (Yahoo! Sports)

Texans Meet With Houston CB Marcus Jones - NFL Draft Tracker (Sports Illustrated)

Why No. 13 Could Be A Goldmine For Houston Texans (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Brady’s ‘love for the game’ inspired return to NFL (ESPN.com)

Sources: Star WRs seek deals, to skip workouts (ESPN.com)

Mahomes on initial aftermath of Hill trade: Shock (ESPN.com)

Butler on return to Pats: Never burn your bridges (ESPN.com)

Browns interviewed as NFL probes tanking claims (ESPN.com)

Browns make Ward NFL’s highest-paid corner (ESPN.com)

Kap willing to be backup if NFL will give him shot (ESPN.com)

Beast Mode engaged: Lynch is investor in Kraken (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Dream Take Podcast: Which Rockets Would You Keep In An Expansion Draft? (The Dream Shake)

Rockets 2021-2022 season in review: Daniel Theis and Armoni Brooks (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...