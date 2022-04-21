 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: April 21, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, April 21, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Houston Texans v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Report: Giants signing TE Jordan Akins (Yahoo! Sports)

Houston Fans Still Root Hard for JJ Watt (Houston Press)

Texans Draft Target? HBCU Prospect Draws Comparisons to Cowboys Micah Parsons (Sports Illustrated)

Saints trade with Texans at No. 13 in latest Pro Football Focus mock (Texans Wire)

NFL News

Star receiver Samuel asks 49ers to trade him (ESPN.com)

Haskins’ wife to 911: QB was walking to get gas (ESPN.com)

Rep. questions credibility of Commanders claims (ESPN.com)

UGA’s Walker rising up odds boards to be top pick (ESPN.com)

Tua: No added pressure with Dolphins’ additions (ESPN.com)

Giants’ Barkley says he’s ready to silence critics (ESPN.com)

Curry back with Jets after rare blood disorder (ESPN.com)

Panthers’ Wilson, accused of assault, out on bond (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Is it Halloween yet? Astros one-hit by Shohei Ohtani, Angels (The Crawfish Boxes)

Cristian Javier clearly deserves one more shot as a starting pitcher (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...