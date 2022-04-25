 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: April 25, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, April 25, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL Combine

Houston Texans News

Draft: How Bills can help Houston score a third Round 1 pick (Texans Wire)

The Houston Texans’ best NFL draft strategy is to focus on talent, inner drive (Houston Chronicle)

4 ways GM Nick Caserio can ruin the Texans’ promising draft (Yahoo! Sports)

NFL News

Bears WR Pringle charged with reckless driving (ESPN.com)

Source: Bucs restructure Brady deal, free up $9M (ESPN.com)

NFL will play 3 games on Christmas for 1st time (ESPN.com)

Healthier Prescott ‘excited’ to hit ground running (ESPN.com)

Source: Giants receiver Toney could be available (ESPN.com)

Chiefs not in ‘rebuilding mode’ despite key losses (ESPN.com)

Earl Thomas, out 2 years, seeking return to NFL (ESPN.com)

Source: Bucs’ Ryan files grievance against Giants (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Rockets need to keep their options open (The Dream Shake)

Jeremy Pena Unloads for Walk-off Extra Inning Homer. Astros Take Series Closer 8-7 over Blue Jays (The Crawfish Boxes)

