Houston Texans News: April 27, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Texans Still High On Tytus Howard’s Versatility Ahead of Draft (Sports Illustrated)

Super Bowl rings stolen: Vince Wilfork’s son, D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, given plea deal in heist of Super Bowl rings (ABC 13)

NFL News

GM tells Darnold Panthers ‘could add’ QB in draft (ESPN.com)

Quinn wants to be a Bear, hopes he’s not dealt (ESPN.com)

RB Powell signs one-day deal to retire with Jets (ESPN.com)

GM: Falcons hope to come out of draft with a QB (ESPN.com)

Titans’ Henry joins Nashville SC ownership group (ESPN.com)

Virginia AG to open inquiry into Commanders (ESPN.com)

49ers GM: ‘Can’t ever imagine’ trading Samuel (ESPN.com)

Wilson ‘feels great’ after first Broncos minicamp (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Dream Take Podcast: How Many More Wins Do Rockets Need Next Season? (The Dream Shake)

Rockets 2021-2022 season in review: Garrison Mathews (The Dream Shake)

Rockets 2021-2022 season in review: Dennis Schroder (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

