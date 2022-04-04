 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: April 4, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, April 4, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: DEC 19 Texans at Jaguars Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Brandin Cooks Trade Rumors: ‘Texans Have Received Multiple Calls’ on WR (Bleacher Report)

Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt could be underrated target for the Texans’ defense (Yahoo! Sports)

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris attended the University of Houston Pro Day on Friday. (HoustonTexans.com)

NFL News

Gore says he plans to retire as member of 49ers (ESPN.com)

Source: Pats acquire WR Parker from Dolphins (ESPN.com)

Kaepernick throws for scouts: ‘I can still play’ (ESPN.com)

Dolphins, CB Howard agree to historic new deal (ESPN.com)

Texans sign former Colts RB Mack, source says (ESPN.com)

Pro Bowl LB Wagner gets 5-year deal with Rams (ESPN.com)

Arians happy to reward Bowles; no rift with Brady (ESPN.com)

Lawyer: Jones paid millions to woman suing him (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Can Jalen Green bring the off guard back? (The Dream Shake)

SB Nation Reacts: Who should the Rockets pick with their second first-round draft choice? (The Dream Shake)

