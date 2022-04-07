Houston Texans News: April 7, 2022

Houston Texans News
A Houston Texans NFL Draft party actually worth attending (Houston Chronicle)
Longtime Houston Texans star Whitney Mercilus retires from football (Click2Houston)
Whitney Merciluls Retires After 10 Years | Texans All Access (HoustonTexans.com)
Whitney Mercilus, former NFL Texans, Packers star, is retiring (FOX News)
A WR in Round 1? Arkansas’ Treylon Burks to Visit Texans - NFL Draft Tracker (Sports Illustrated)
LSU’s Stingley impresses at pro day: ‘I’m still me’ (ESPN.com)
AGs warn NFL to improve treatment of women (ESPN.com)
Sources: Bills, WR Diggs reach $104M extension (ESPN.com)
Judge: Watson must address past with therapists (ESPN.com)
Linebacker Mercilus retires after 10-year career (ESPN.com)
T.O. joins pro league, says he’s ready for NFL call (ESPN.com)
Sutherland, part of Purple People Eaters, dies (ESPN.com)
Gronk: ‘Not ready to commit’ to another season (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Jalen Green just passed Michael Jordan in this statistic (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...