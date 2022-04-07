 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: April 7, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, April 7, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

A Houston Texans NFL Draft party actually worth attending (Houston Chronicle)

Longtime Houston Texans star Whitney Mercilus retires from football (Click2Houston)

Whitney Merciluls Retires After 10 Years | Texans All Access (HoustonTexans.com)

Whitney Mercilus, former NFL Texans, Packers star, is retiring (FOX News)

A WR in Round 1? Arkansas’ Treylon Burks to Visit Texans - NFL Draft Tracker (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

LSU’s Stingley impresses at pro day: ‘I’m still me’ (ESPN.com)

AGs warn NFL to improve treatment of women (ESPN.com)

Sources: Bills, WR Diggs reach $104M extension (ESPN.com)

Judge: Watson must address past with therapists (ESPN.com)

Linebacker Mercilus retires after 10-year career (ESPN.com)

T.O. joins pro league, says he’s ready for NFL call (ESPN.com)

Sutherland, part of Purple People Eaters, dies (ESPN.com)

Gronk: ‘Not ready to commit’ to another season (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Jalen Green just passed Michael Jordan in this statistic (The Dream Shake)

