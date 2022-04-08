 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: April 8, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, April 8, 2022.

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans, receiver Brandin Cooks agree to two-year contract extension, source says (ESPN.com)

Cowboys ‘Trade Call’? Texans Sign WR Brandin Cooks to New Deal (Sports Illustrated)

Brandin Cooks, Texans agree to terms on two-year extension (NFL.com)

Texans should try to get Georgia DE Travon Walker with second Round 1 pick (Yahoo! Sports)

ESPN Two-Round NFL Mock Draft: Texans Address Three Major Needs (Sports Illustrated)

Judge: Watson must address past with therapists (ESPN.com)

Linebacker Mercilus retires after 10-year career (ESPN.com)

NFL News

Two more coaches join Flores’ suit against NFL (ESPN.com)

Darnold at ease with Panthers’ pursuit of QBs (ESPN.com)

LSU’s Stingley impresses at pro day: ‘I’m still me’ (ESPN.com)

AGs warn NFL to improve treatment of women (ESPN.com)

Sources: Bills, WR Diggs reach $104M extension (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Jalen Green bursts into ROY conversation? (The Dream Shake)

What is Jae’Sean Tate’s future with the Rockets? (The Dream Shake)

