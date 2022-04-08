Houston Texans News: April 8, 2022

Houston Texans News
Houston Texans, receiver Brandin Cooks agree to two-year contract extension, source says (ESPN.com)
Cowboys ‘Trade Call’? Texans Sign WR Brandin Cooks to New Deal (Sports Illustrated)
Brandin Cooks, Texans agree to terms on two-year extension (NFL.com)
Texans should try to get Georgia DE Travon Walker with second Round 1 pick (Yahoo! Sports)
ESPN Two-Round NFL Mock Draft: Texans Address Three Major Needs (Sports Illustrated)
Judge: Watson must address past with therapists (ESPN.com)
Linebacker Mercilus retires after 10-year career (ESPN.com)
Two more coaches join Flores’ suit against NFL (ESPN.com)
Darnold at ease with Panthers’ pursuit of QBs (ESPN.com)
LSU’s Stingley impresses at pro day: ‘I’m still me’ (ESPN.com)
AGs warn NFL to improve treatment of women (ESPN.com)
Sources: Bills, WR Diggs reach $104M extension (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Jalen Green bursts into ROY conversation? (The Dream Shake)
What is Jae’Sean Tate’s future with the Rockets? (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...