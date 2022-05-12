 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: May 12, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, May 12, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Texans Draft Stingley Over Sauce, Reveal 3 Reasons Why (Sports Illustrated)

2022: Houston projected to win 4 games (Texans Wire)

The 2022 schedule will be unveiled Thursday, May 12 at 7 pm (HoustonTexans.com)

‘Houston Grabbed A Tremendous Player’: Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher High On Kenyon Green’s Potential (Sports Illustrated)

Longtime Bills DE Hughes signs deal with Texans (ESPN.com)

NFL News

McCarthy returns to Lambeau for Week 10 game (ESPN.com)

Lambo sues Jags for Meyer’s alleged misconduct (ESPN.com)

Jets DE Lawson (Achilles): I’ll be ready for camp (ESPN.com)

Brady to Fox on lucrative deal after NFL career (ESPN.com)

Ravens RB Davis’ home robbed of jewelry, cleats (ESPN.com)

Michel signs with Dolphins, joins deep RB corps (ESPN.com)

Ravens sign RB Davis to boost backfield depth (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Rockets 2021-2022 season in review: Jalen Green (The Dream Shake)

Going for the Gusto - Young Righty Pitches Way to Promotion (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...