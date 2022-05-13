 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: May 13, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, May 13, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
2022 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans 2022 schedule release (KHOU)

Exclusive: ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson dishes on Lovie Smith, Houston Texans (SportsMap Houston)

Texans Add National Champion Offensive Lineman, Sign LSU Rookie Austin Deculus (Sports Illustrated)

Texans’ Nico Collins well positioned for 2022 breakout (Texans Wire)

Houston Texans: Jerry Hughes signing a step in the right direction (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Bills-Rams kick off ‘22; Wilson at Seattle on MNF (ESPN.com)

Broncos WR Jeudy arrested, held without bond (ESPN.com)

Patriots great Cappelletti, ‘64 AFL MVP, dies at 89 (ESPN.com)

Source: Patriots trading QB Stidham to Raiders (ESPN.com)

No. 1 overall pick Walker signs with Jaguars (ESPN.com)

Lambo sues Jags for Meyer’s alleged misconduct (ESPN.com)

Hearing on Gruden’s lawsuit set for May 25 (ESPN.com)

Munoz hired as Hall of Fame relationship officer (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

SB Nation Reacts: Would you want the Rockets to trade for Rudy Gobert? (The Dream Shake)

