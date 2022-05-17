Houston Texans News: May 17, 2022

Houston Texans News
Houston Texans Claim Former Ohio State Cornerback Kendall Sheffield Off Waivers from Atlanta Falcons (Eleven Warriors)
Deshaun Watson: NFL officials set to meet with former Houston Texans QB in Texas in personal conduct investigation (ABC 13)
Colts Open as Biggest NFL Week 1 Favorite vs. Texans (Sports Illustrated)
Watson set to meet with NFL, host Bahamas trip (ESPN.com)
Saints HC Allen: Brees tweet likely ‘made in jest’ (ESPN.com)
Judge role includes working with Jones, Pats’ QBs (ESPN.com)
Packers to make Alexander highest-salaried DB (ESPN.com)
Bills Hall of Famers plan to help shooting victims (ESPN.com)
Source: Fins add to pass rush with DE Ingram (ESPN.com)
Vikings hire new vice president of football ops (ESPN.com)
Falcons sign veteran Allison to bolster WR group (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Four UFAs for the Rockets to consider (The Dream Shake)
The Dream Take Podcast: Houston Rockets and NBA Lottery 2022 Analysis (The Dream Shake)
