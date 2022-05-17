 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: May 17, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: DEC 12 Seahawks at Texans Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans Claim Former Ohio State Cornerback Kendall Sheffield Off Waivers from Atlanta Falcons (Eleven Warriors)

Deshaun Watson: NFL officials set to meet with former Houston Texans QB in Texas in personal conduct investigation (ABC 13)

Colts Open as Biggest NFL Week 1 Favorite vs. Texans (Sports Illustrated)

Watson set to meet with NFL, host Bahamas trip (ESPN.com)

NFL News

Saints HC Allen: Brees tweet likely ‘made in jest’ (ESPN.com)

Judge role includes working with Jones, Pats’ QBs (ESPN.com)

Packers to make Alexander highest-salaried DB (ESPN.com)

Bills Hall of Famers plan to help shooting victims (ESPN.com)

Source: Fins add to pass rush with DE Ingram (ESPN.com)

Vikings hire new vice president of football ops (ESPN.com)

Falcons sign veteran Allison to bolster WR group (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Four UFAs for the Rockets to consider (The Dream Shake)

The Dream Take Podcast: Houston Rockets and NBA Lottery 2022 Analysis (The Dream Shake)

