Houston Texans News: May 2, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, May 2, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: APR 28 2022 Draft Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans 2022 draft: Did the team fill their needs? (KHOU)

Texans’ John Metchie doesn’t make the cut for NFL.com rookie WR rankings (Texans Wire)

Houston Texans had the best draft that no one’s talking about (Toro Times)

NFL News

Sources: Saints to make push to sign Mathieu (ESPN.com)

Bears release QB Foles after not finding trade (ESPN.com)

Georgia breaks NFL mark with 15 players drafted (ESPN.com)

49ers make Iowa State QB Purdy ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ (ESPN.com)

Steelers pick Heyward’s brother Connor on Day 3 (ESPN.com)

Howell: Slide ‘stressful,’ but glad to land in D.C. (ESPN.com)

Pats’ Groh: Good to have new QB ‘coming up’ (ESPN.com)

Lions GM Holmes fulfills promise, drafts HBCU LB (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Punchless Astros Fall Again in Toronto. Lose 3-2 as Jays Take Series (The Crawfish Boxes)

Get the Very First Jeremy Pena Rookie Breaking-T Shirt (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

