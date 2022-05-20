 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: May 20, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, May 20, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Baker Mayfield Trade to Texans? Not So Fast (Sports Illustrated)

Texans OC Pep Hamilton gets to make his case for being hired as a coach (Texans Wire)

Why Houston Texans QB Davis Mills is being compared to former Colts QB (Sportsmap Houston)

Voting now open for Houston Texans cheerleader squad (Click2Houston)

Texans best rookie sleeper to make an impact for 2022 NFL season (Clutch Points)

NFL News

Giants’ Daboll wants QB Jones to ‘turn it loose’ (ESPN.com)

P Koch, Ravens’ longest-tenured player, retires (ESPN.com)

Bieniemy, Leftwich to attend NFL diversity event (ESPN.com)

Goodell, Bills greats visit memorial, volunteers (ESPN.com)

Ex-Giants CB Bradberry inks deal with Eagles (ESPN.com)

CFL, players’ union reach labor deal, end strike (ESPN.com)

Vikings’ Pettine holds coaching diversity summit (ESPN.com)

Burrow: Bengals ‘know what it takes’ now to win (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

With Jalen Green’s All Rookie selection the Rockets have something they haven’t had in 37 years (The Dream Shake)

