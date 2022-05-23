Houston Texans News: May 23, 2022

Houston Texans News
Texans TE Brevin Jordan: NFL Best-Kept Secret? (Sports Illustrated)
2022 Houston Texans’ win total, Super Bowl, conference and division odds (Sportsbook Wire)
How high can Christian Harris go with Lovie Smith? (Texans Wire)
LB Christian Harris considered the Texans’ biggest steal in the 2022 NFL draft (Texans Wire)
Vick won’t unretire for Fan Controlled Football (ESPN.com)
Sources: Browns reach deal to re-sign Clowney (ESPN.com)
Giants’ Daboll wants QB Jones to ‘turn it loose’ (ESPN.com)
P Koch, Ravens’ longest-tenured player, retires (ESPN.com)
Bieniemy, Leftwich to attend NFL diversity event (ESPN.com)
Goodell, Bills greats visit memorial, volunteers (ESPN.com)
Ex-Giants CB Bradberry inks deal with Eagles (ESPN.com)
Vikings’ Pettine holds coaching diversity summit (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Should the Rockets trade down? (The Dream Shake)
What if the Rockets acquired Jimmy Butler in 2018? (The Dream Shake)
The Dream Take Podcast: Jalen Green makes First Team All NBA Rookie Team (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...