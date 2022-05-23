 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: May 23, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, May 23, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Texans TE Brevin Jordan: NFL Best-Kept Secret? (Sports Illustrated)

2022 Houston Texans’ win total, Super Bowl, conference and division odds (Sportsbook Wire)

How high can Christian Harris go with Lovie Smith? (Texans Wire)

LB Christian Harris considered the Texans’ biggest steal in the 2022 NFL draft (Texans Wire)

NFL News

Vick won’t unretire for Fan Controlled Football (ESPN.com)

Sources: Browns reach deal to re-sign Clowney (ESPN.com)

Giants’ Daboll wants QB Jones to ‘turn it loose’ (ESPN.com)

P Koch, Ravens’ longest-tenured player, retires (ESPN.com)

Bieniemy, Leftwich to attend NFL diversity event (ESPN.com)

Goodell, Bills greats visit memorial, volunteers (ESPN.com)

Ex-Giants CB Bradberry inks deal with Eagles (ESPN.com)

Vikings’ Pettine holds coaching diversity summit (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Should the Rockets trade down? (The Dream Shake)

What if the Rockets acquired Jimmy Butler in 2018? (The Dream Shake)

The Dream Take Podcast: Jalen Green makes First Team All NBA Rookie Team (The Dream Shake)

