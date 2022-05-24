 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: May 24, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Let’s discuss Chris Simms’ eyebrow-raising comments about Houston Texans QB situation (Sportsmap Houston)

Texans’ Nick Caserio: Derek Stingley ‘has work to do’ for camp (Texans Wire)

‘Dameon’s His Own Person’: Texans Nick Caserio Downplays Comps For Rookie RB (Sports Illustrated)

Former Arizona Cardinals TE Darrell Daniels signs with Houston Texans (Arizona Sports)

NFL News

Report: Haskins legally drunk at time of death (ESPN.com)

Sources: Murray to skip Cards’ OTAs this week (ESPN.com)

Foles signs deal with Colts, reunites with Reich (ESPN.com)

Source: Commanders spend $100M on Va. land (ESPN.com)

Pats say new-look Jones in ‘best shape of his life’ (ESPN.com)

Cards to be featured on in-season ‘Hard Knocks’ (ESPN.com)

CFL players reject labor deal, urge more talks (ESPN.com)

Vick won’t unretire for Fan Controlled Football (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Dream Take Podcast: Our 300th Episode Celebration!!! (The Dream Shake)

Rare Sloppy Defense Sinks Astros. Guardians Take Game One, 6-1 (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

